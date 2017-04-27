April 27 Technicolor SA:
* Sees adjusted EBITDA in range of 460 million euros
($501.58 million) to 520 million euros
* Sees 2017 free cash flow in excess of 150 million euros
before cash impacts of Cathode Ray Tube ("CRT") cartel case
settlements (c. (81) million euros)
* Says will pursue its deleveraging with aim to reach a net
debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.8x following which it will
increase return paid to shareholders
* During Q1, revenues were down year-over-year, as expected,
due to an unfavorable comparison basis in connected home and
technology segments
($1 = 0.9171 euros)
