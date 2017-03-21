March 21 TechnipFMC PLC:

* TechnipFMC awarded an onshore contract in Ghana

* Awarded a contract by Eni Ghana E&P Limited (a subsidiary of Eni, GNPC and Vitol), for onshore part of OCTP development of Sankofa field

* Project is scheduled for completion by mid-2018