May 2 Technogym SpA:

* Revenues in the first quarter of 2017 amounted to EUR 124.1 million ($135.31 million), up by 7.4 pct compared to EUR 115.57 million in the same period of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)