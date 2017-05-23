May 23 Technologyone Ltd

* HY revenues from ordinary activities up 13 pct to $113.9 million

* HY net profit for period attributable to members up 10 pct to $8.1 million

* Sees guidance for the full year of continuing profit growth of 10 to 15 per cent

* Revised cloud services profit to increase from $1m to $2.5m over the full year