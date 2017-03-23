BRIEF-China Rongzhong Financial expects to record loss for FY ended 31 March 2017
June 15 China Rongzhong Financial Holdings Co Ltd:
March 23 Technopolis Oyj:
* Sami Laine appointed new CFO of Technopolis
* Laine is currently CFO of Renor Oy
* Laine will take over as CFO in May, 2017
* Laine will replace retiring CFO Reijo Tauriainen
LUXEMBOURG, June 15 The euro zone bailout fund has served its main purpose of safeguarding financial stability in the euro zone, but its operations could be improved, a report by an independent evaluator showed on Thursday.
* Wim Kok retired as independent non-executive director of bank Source text for Eikon Further company coverage: