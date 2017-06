June 2 TECHNOPOLIS OYJ

* TECHNOPOLIS’ REVISED STRATEGY FOCUSES ON SHAREHOLDER VALUE CREATION, NEW STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL TARGETS SET

* NEW LONG-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS AND DIVIDEND POLICY ARE: EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 8-10% PER ANNUM ON AN EPRA EARNINGS BASIS

* NEW LONG-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS AND DIVIDEND POLICY ARE: RETURN ON EQUITY OVER 8% PER ANNUM ON AN EPRA BASIS

* NEW LONG-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS AND DIVIDEND POLICY ARE: NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE GROWTH OF AT LEAST 5% PER ANNUM ON AN EPRA BASIS

* NEW LONG-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS AND DIVIDEND POLICY ARE: EQUITY RATIO OVER 35%

* NEW LONG-TERM FINANCIAL TARGETS AND DIVIDEND POLICY ARE: AIM TO PAY OUT AN INCREASING ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 40-60% OF EPRA-BASED DIRECT RESULT (EPRA EARNINGS)