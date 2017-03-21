March 21 Techstep ASA:

* Announces the acquisition of Apro Tele og Data AS (Apro)

* Says price will be settled with 7 million Norwegian crowns ($829,177) in cash and 8 million crowns in shares based on the company's share price of 6.00 crowns per share

* Says closing is subject to customary conditions, including certain third party consents and is expected during April 2017

