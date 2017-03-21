S.Korea authorities suspected of selling USD in FX markets - dealers
SEOUL, June 16 South Korea's central bank was suspected of selling dollars to slow the won's fall towards the close of onshore trade, multiple traders said on Friday.
March 21 Techstep ASA:
* Announces the acquisition of Apro Tele og Data AS (Apro)
* Says price will be settled with 7 million Norwegian crowns ($829,177) in cash and 8 million crowns in shares based on the company's share price of 6.00 crowns per share
* Says closing is subject to customary conditions, including certain third party consents and is expected during April 2017
June 16 India's NSE index swung between gains and losses on Friday and was headed for its first weekly loss in six, as a fall in information technology and pharmaceutical shares on worries over their earnings outlook offset a bounceback in bank stocks.
TOKYO, June 16 The Bank of Japan kept monetary policy steady on Friday and upgraded its assessment of private consumption and overseas growth, signalling its confidence that an export-driven economic recovery was broadening and gaining momentum.