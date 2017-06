June 27 TECHSTEP ASA:

* TECHSTEP SUBSIDIARY CHOSEN AS SUPPLIER TO THE NORWEGIAN TAX ADMINISTRATION

* ‍FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF NOK 20 MILLION.​

* CHOSEN TO SUPPLY WITH MOBILE PHONES, TABLET DEVICES, CONFERENCE PHONES AND RELATED EQUIPMENT, AS WELL AS ADVISORY SERVICES AND SUPPORT

* AGREEMENT HAS A ONE-YEAR DURATION, WITH OPTIONS TO RENEW FOR THREE ONE-YEAR PERIODS.