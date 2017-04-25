Nikkei rises for 1st time this week on weak yen; Takata trade suspended
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
April 25 Teck Resources
* Board will look at dividend policy at April board meeting, possibly June meeting too - CEO Donald Lindsay
* Teck Resources says expects Q2 metallurgical coal benchmark price will be settled at earliest in mid-May; talks delayed by Cyclone Debbie
* Teck CEO Lindsay: a flexible dividend policy makes sense for commodity companies due to price volatility
* Teck CEO Lindsay: outlook for second quarter for the company is "very solid" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicole Mordant)
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds Elliott comment, updates shares)
* Caterpillar announces vice president retirements, appointments and organizational changes