April 25 Teck Resources

* Board will look at dividend policy at April board meeting, possibly June meeting too - CEO Donald Lindsay

* Teck Resources says expects Q2 metallurgical coal benchmark price will be settled at earliest in mid-May; talks delayed by Cyclone Debbie

* Teck CEO Lindsay: a flexible dividend policy makes sense for commodity companies due to price volatility

* Teck CEO Lindsay: outlook for second quarter for the company is "very solid"