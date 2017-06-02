BRIEF-Itafos announces appointment of Brian Zatarain as Chief Executive Officer
* Itafos provides update on the company and the company's key strategic initiatives
June 2 Teck Resources Ltd:
* Teck announces redemption of us$214 million principal amount of notes
* Teck Resources Ltd - teck expects to fund redemptions from cash on hand
* Teck Resources Ltd- notice of redemption to redeem, on june 7, 2017, all of approximately $84 million principal amount of its 3.000 pct notes due 2019
* Teck Resources Ltd - interest expense savings resulting from redemption are expected to be approximately us$10 million per annum, on an after-tax basis
* Teck Resources Ltd - expects to record an estimated net after-tax accounting charge of approximately us$19 million in connection with redemption
* J.Crew Group, Inc. Announces results of term loan amendment approval
FRANKFURT, June 21 HongKong's CK Infrastructure (CKI) is vying with Canadian investors to buy German metering and energy management group Ista, which could be worth more than 4.5 billion euros ($5 billion), sources close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.