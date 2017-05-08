May 8 Teck Resources Ltd

* Teck provides update on Highland Valley Copper

* Teck Resources -unusual spring weather conditions , rapid snow melt have resulted in water inflow into Lornex and valley pits at Highland Valley Copper operations

* Mining has been temporarily suspended in affected areas

* Currently assessing potential impact on production and are examining options to enhance dewatering

* Highland Valley Copper management facilities have not been impacted by flooding in region