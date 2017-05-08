BRIEF-Moody's downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings of 12 Australian banks
* Moody's - Downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings and counterparty risk assessments of 12 Australian banks and affiliates
May 8 Teck Resources Ltd
* Teck provides update on Highland Valley Copper
* Teck Resources -unusual spring weather conditions , rapid snow melt have resulted in water inflow into Lornex and valley pits at Highland Valley Copper operations
* Mining has been temporarily suspended in affected areas
* Currently assessing potential impact on production and are examining options to enhance dewatering
* Highland Valley Copper management facilities have not been impacted by flooding in region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Moody's - Downgraded baseline credit assessments, long-term ratings and counterparty risk assessments of 12 Australian banks and affiliates
June 19 Spending on advertising in Britain is expected to decline sharply this year weighed by a slowing economy, rising inflation and political uncertainty, a leading forecaster said on Monday.
Borrowing from nature, some machines now have arms that curl and grip like an octopus, others wriggle their way inside an airplane engine or forage underwater to create their own energy.