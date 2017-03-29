March 29 Teck Resources Ltd
* Teck Resources Ltd - steelmaking coal sales volumes for q2
of 2017 are expected to be at least 6.8 million tonnes
* Teck Resources Ltd - site costs in q2 are expected to be
in range of $47 to $51 per tonne
* Teck Resources Ltd - Q1 average realized price is now
expected to be between US$209 to US$212 per tonne, at higher end
of our previous guidance range
* Teck Resources Ltd - site unit costs will be above our
annual guidance range in Q1, in range of $54 to $57 per tonne
* Teck Resources Ltd - reconfirm our previous annual
production guidance of 27 to 28 million tonnes and annual site
cost guidance of $46 to $50 per tonne
* Teck Resources Ltd - Q2 2017 quarterly contract price for
steelmaking coal has not yet been agreed
