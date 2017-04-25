UPDATE 3-Air bag maker Takata to file for bankruptcy this month -sources
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
April 25 Teck Resources Ltd
* Teck reports unaudited first quarter results for 2017
* Qtrly profit attributable to shareholders $0.99
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $1.16 per share
* Expecting coal sales in Q2 of 2017 to be at least 6.8 million tonnes
* Qtrly revenues C$2,894 million versus C$1,698 million
* Steelmaking coal spot pricing appeared to stabilize in US$150 to US$160 per tonne range during Q1
* Says continue to expect 2017 copper production to be in range of 275,000 to 290,000 tonnes
* Teck resources-expects Zinc in concentrate production in 2017 to be in range of 590,000 to 615,000 tonnes as result of lower production at Red Dog
* Before end of March, Cyclone Debbie resulted in supply disruptions in Australia
* Experienced weak demand for steelmaking coal in January and February before demand improved in March
* Continue to expect unit costs for Q2 will fall within previously announced guidance range of $47 to $51 per tonne
* Teck resources-quarterly benchmark price for steelmaking coal for Q2 of 2017 has yet to be agreed due to impact of Cyclone Debbie on Australian supply
* Says "as a result of our recent debt repurchase, we now only have US$122 million of debt due before 2021"
* Q1 earnings per share view C$1.29, revenue view C$3.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 coal production of 6.1 million tonnes was 8% lower than same period a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, June 15 Investors raced into U.S.-based, stock exchange-traded funds this past week despite market jitters, delivering the most cash to those funds since late last year, Lipper data showed on Thursday. Stock ETFs listed in the United States attracted $17.7 billion during the week ended June 14, according to the research service, while their mutual fund counterparts recorde
June 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.