BRIEF-Terago Inc announces election of directors and Matthew Gerber as new chair of the board
* Terago Inc announces election of directors and Matthew Gerber as new chair of the board
April 27 Tecnocom Telecomunicaciones y Energia SA (Tecnocom):
* Q1 net profit 1.7 million euros ($1.9 million) versus 1.4 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 6.3 million euros versus 6.8 million euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 106.4 million euros versus 102.7 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Terago Inc announces election of directors and Matthew Gerber as new chair of the board
* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nortech Systems and Bank Of America Merrill Lynch announce new commercial banking agreement