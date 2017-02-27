UPDATE 2-Hong Kong unveils plan to entice U.S. secondary listings
* New board to allow pre-profit companies, weighted voting rights
Feb 27 Tecnocom Telecomunicaciones y Energia SA :
* Wins contract for partial upgrade of the data network infrastructure for UNED (Universidad Nacional de Educacion a Distancia), as well as maintenance service for the next four years under the project worth 800,000 euros ($846,160) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9454 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* New board to allow pre-profit companies, weighted voting rights
* Chang Chun and Zhang Jie retired from board as executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/LAGOS, June 16 Telecoms company Etisalat Nigeria is working with its lenders and Abu Dhabi state investment fund Mubadala, the second-largest shareholder in the business, to resolve debt woes it said were caused by a devaluation of the naira currency.