BRIEF-S&P places Amazon.com's ratings on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods
* S&P says Amazon.com ratings placed on creditwatch negative on debt-financed acquisition of Whole Foods Source http://bit.ly/2roKvnW
March 7 Tecnoglass Inc
* Acquired Giovanni Monti and Partners Consulting and Glazing Contractors Inc
* Purchase price for acquisition was $35 million
* $6 million of purchase price is payable in cash by company within next 60 days
SAO PAULO/SANTIAGO, June 16 A unit of Chile's Empresas Copec SA is in talks to buy a controlling stake in Brazil pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, whose controlling family ensnared in a corruption scandal put it on the block after signing a plea deal with prosecutors.
* Tesco says its inflation significantly below market trend