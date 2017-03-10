BRIEF-Medovex receives first three commercial orders for DenerveX system
* Medovex Corporation receives first three commercial orders for DenerveX(tm) system
March 10 Tecnoglass Inc
* Tecnoglass reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.15
* Q4 revenue rose 21.1 percent to $80.3 million
* Tecnoglass Inc - In 2017, company anticipates revenues to grow to a range of $360 to $390 million
* Tecnoglass Inc - Company expects adjusted EBITDA to increase to a range of $82 million to $90 million in 2017
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.09
* Tecnoglass - FY 2017 outlook includes effect of fully consolidating ESWindows, along with contribution of GM&P as of March 1, 2017 acquisition date
* ML Gold changes management and announces flow-through financing
* ML Gold changes management and announces flow-through financing

* New daily volume record of 3.35 million contracts for three month sterling (short sterling) futures contract set on June 15