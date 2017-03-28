UPDATE 2-Sky wins Italy's Champions League rights in blow to Mediaset
* Rival Mediaset bid in excess of 230 million euros (Updates with Sky, Mediaset statements, further source on offer)
March 28 Tecnoinvestimenti SpA:
* Board approves the acquisition of the minorities of subsidiaries Ribes and Assicom, obtaining as a consequence the full control of the two units
* The total cost of the transactions is 35 million euros ($38.04 million)
* Cost of the transactions will be paid utilizing already available liquid resources
* The decision allows Tecnoinvestimenti to promote the integration of the two companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Rival Mediaset bid in excess of 230 million euros (Updates with Sky, Mediaset statements, further source on offer)
WASHINGTON, June 14 A U.S. Justice Department lawyer said at a court hearing Wednesday it could take "weeks or months" before regulators decide whether to approval a software fix for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV diesel vehicles.
* Turkey facing severe criticism of rights record (Adds CHP leader, analyst comment, details)