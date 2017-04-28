BRIEF-Jabil Inc reports Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.14
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
April 28 TECNOTREE OYJ
* TECNOTREE SIGNS MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT CONTRACT WITH A LEADING OPERATOR GROUP VALUED AT OVER 14 MILLION EUROS
* SIGNS MAINTENANCE AND SUPPORT CONTRACT WITH A LEADING OPERATOR GROUP VALUED AT OVER 14 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Digital turbine reports fourth quarter and fiscal full year 2017 results
WASHINGTON, June 14 Steve Scalise, the Republican leader wounded in a gunman's attack on Wednesday on people practicing for a charity baseball game, is a staunch conservative and key figure in trying to push legislation through the U.S. House of Representatives.