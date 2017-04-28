BRIEF-Terago announces maturity date extension of its credit agreement
* Terago announces maturity date extension of its credit agreement
April 28 TECNOTREE OYJ
* TECNOTREE SIGNS THREE-YEAR MANAGED SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH A LEADING MIDDLE EASTERN OPERATOR VALUED AT 8.2 MILLION EUROS
* SAYS CUSTOMER IS A SERVICE PROVIDER IN ITS MARKET WITH 47 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS
* AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT 8.2 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Digital turbine reports fourth quarter and fiscal full year 2017 results