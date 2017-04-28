April 28 TECNOTREE OYJ

* TECNOTREE SIGNS THREE-YEAR MANAGED SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH A LEADING MIDDLE EASTERN OPERATOR VALUED AT 8.2 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS CUSTOMER IS A SERVICE PROVIDER IN ITS MARKET WITH 47 MILLION SUBSCRIBERS

* AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT 8.2 MILLION EUROS