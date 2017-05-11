May 11 Tecogen Inc

* Tecogen announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue $6.847 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.00

* Backlog of products and installations was $13.6 million as of q1 end, and currently stands at $14.3 million as of monday, may 8, 2017

* Gross margin in q1 2017 increased to 42.6% compared to 33.9% in 2016

* Tecogen inc qtrly total revenues $6.8 million versus $5.1 million

* Expect to finalize acquisition of american dg energy in q2