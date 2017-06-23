UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 23 Tecon Biology Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($146.21 million) convertible bonds
* Says it scraps 2016 share private placement plan due to changes in regulations
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sxDbJL; bit.ly/2s2scEt
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8394 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources