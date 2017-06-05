June 5 Tecsys Inc

* Announces $15 million bought deal financing and secondary offering

* ‍Company will not receive any proceeds from secondary offering​

* ‍Agreement with syndicate of underwriters for sale of 1 million common shares at $15.00 per share ​

* ‍offering includes treasury offering of 667,000 shares by co and a secondary offering of 333,000 shares by David Brereton, executive chairman