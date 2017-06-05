BRIEF-NextGen Gaming launches 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ
Has launched 21 slots games with PokerStars NJ, an Amaya Inc brand
June 5 Tecsys Inc
* Announces $15 million bought deal financing and secondary offering
* Company will not receive any proceeds from secondary offering
* Agreement with syndicate of underwriters for sale of 1 million common shares at $15.00 per share
offering includes treasury offering of 667,000 shares by co and a secondary offering of 333,000 shares by David Brereton, executive chairman
* Says new seasonal service will operate twice weekly from June 22 to October 16, 2017
* Enel Green Power North America (EGPNA) agrees to buy whole of U.S.- based EnerNOC for about $250 million