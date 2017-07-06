BRIEF-Net Element, co entered into common stock purchase agreement with Cobblestone Capital Partners
* Net Element Inc - co entered into a common stock purchase agreement with Cobblestone Capital Partners Llc
July 6 Tecsys Inc:
* Tecsys reports financial results for fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017
* Q4 earnings per share C$0.39
* Q4 revenue c$18.4 million versus i/b/e/s view c$18.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tecsys Inc qtrly total contract value bookings amounted to $11.1 million, in comparison to $13.1 million for q4 2016
* Tecsys Inc - board of directors has appointed Brian Cosgrove as new cfo effective immediately, replacing Berty ho
* Tecsys Inc - "experienced a slowing in new contract signing from U.S. Healthcare sector as a result of uncertainty around health insurance legislation" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Amyris Inc - on June 30, 2017, company issued and sold an amended and restated note in principal amount of $3.0 million to purchaser - sec filing
(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, July 7 Yields on short-term Brazilian interest rate futures fell on Friday after monthly consumer prices declined for the first time in 11 years, bolstering the case for a sharp rate cut this month. Prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index fell 0.23 percent in June, the sharpest drop since August 1998. The annual inflation rate fell to 3.00 percent, at the bottom end of the central bank's target band of 4.5 percent pl