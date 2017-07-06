July 6 Tecsys Inc:

* Tecsys reports financial results for fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017

* Q4 earnings per share C$0.39

* Q4 revenue c$18.4 million versus i/b/e/s view c$18.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tecsys Inc qtrly total contract value bookings amounted to $11.1 million, in comparison to $13.1 million for q4 2016

* Tecsys Inc - board of directors has appointed Brian Cosgrove as new cfo effective immediately, replacing Berty ho

* Tecsys Inc - "‍experienced a slowing in new contract signing from U.S. Healthcare sector as a result of uncertainty around health insurance legislation​" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: