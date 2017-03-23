UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 23 Ted Baker Plc
* Fy pretax profit rose 4.4 percent to 61.3 million stg
* Final dividend 38.8 penceper share
* Total dividend up 12.1 percent to 53.6 penceper share
* Fy group revenue up 16.4 pct (10.8 pct in constant currency) to £531.0m
* Fy retail sales up 15.0 pct (9.2 pct in constant currency) to £400.7m
* Fy uk and europe retail sales up 10.7 pct (8.4 pct in constant currency) to £279.5m
* Fy us and canada retail sales up 28.3 pct (13.0 pct in constant currency) to £103.4m
* Fy e-commerce sales up 35.1 pct (32.3 pct in constant currency) to £72.3m
* Proposed final dividend of 38.8p bringing total dividend to 53.6p, an increase of 12.1 pct
* "our spring/summer collections have been well received" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources