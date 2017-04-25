April 25Shenzhou Yiqiao Information Service Co Ltd :

* Says Teda Venture Capital Corporation Limited has sold 4.96 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake to 2.80 percent from 7.76 percent

* a Tibet-based investment firm acquired 4.96 percent stake in the company, and hold 4.96 percent stake after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8DNE3F

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)