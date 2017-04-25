BRIEF-Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering receives subsidy
* Says it received subsidy of 1.5 million yuan from government
April 25Shenzhou Yiqiao Information Service Co Ltd :
* Says Teda Venture Capital Corporation Limited has sold 4.96 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake to 2.80 percent from 7.76 percent
* a Tibet-based investment firm acquired 4.96 percent stake in the company, and hold 4.96 percent stake after transaction
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22