FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Teekay Offshore announces successful offering of new bonds and repurchase of bonds maturing in 2018
#Brexit
#Economy
#Trump
#Venezuela
#NorthKorea
#Environment
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
uk
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
UK CEO pay cut exposes compensation guesswork
commentary
UK CEO pay cut exposes compensation guesswork
Brick by brick - satellite images could identify slave labour in India
world
Brick by brick - satellite images could identify slave labour in India
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
August 2, 2017 / 10:41 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Teekay Offshore announces successful offering of new bonds and repurchase of bonds maturing in 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Teekay Offshore Partners LP

* Teekay Offshore announces successful offering of new bonds and repurchase of bonds maturing in 2018

* $250 million new bonds will have a coupon of 7.125 percent and mature in August 2022

* Teekay Offshore Partners - will repurchase about NOK 199 million of TOP02 bonds maturing in Nov 2018 at a price of 101 percent of par value

* Teekay Offshore Partners - will repurchase approximately NOK 512 million of its TOP04 bonds maturing in Dec 2018 at a price of 101 percent of par value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.