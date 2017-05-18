BRIEF-Aphria confirms working partnership with LiUNA Local 625
* Confirms it has entered into a working partnership with LiUNA Local 625
May 18 Teekay Offshore Partners Lp
* Teekay offshore partners reports first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly revenues $276.1 mn versus $274.9 million
* Results for quarter continued to be impacted by non-payment of charter hire on arendal spirit ums
* Were recently notified by petrobras of its termination of charter contract on arendal spirit ums unit
* Were recently notified by petrobras of its termination of charter contract on arendal spirit ums unit

* Disputing termination by petrobras and reviewing legal options
June 19 Blue Apron Holdings Inc began marketing an initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, as an already competitive meal-kit industry faces a potential threat from Amazon.com Inc's plan to buy Whole Foods Market Inc.
* Announced appointment of Meir Lewis as Managing Director and head of Insurance Investment Banking; Lewis will join from Morgan Stanley