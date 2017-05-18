May 18 Teekay Offshore Partners Lp

* Teekay offshore partners reports first quarter 2017 results

* Qtrly revenues $276.1 mn versus $274.9 million

* Results for quarter continued to be impacted by non-payment of charter hire on arendal spirit ums

* Were recently notified by petrobras of its termination of charter contract on arendal spirit ums unit

* Disputing termination by petrobras and reviewing legal options