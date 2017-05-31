BRIEF-EnerNOC says to be acquired by Enel Group for over $300 mln
* Enernoc enters into an agreement to be acquired by the enel group for over $300m
May 31 Teekay Tankers Ltd
* Teekay Tankers announces merger agreement with Tanker Investments Ltd.
* Merger with Tanker Investments expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share
* Merger reduces financial leverage and increases total pro forma liquidity by about $117 million
* Teekay Tankers will assume approximately $350 million of TIL'S long-term debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Enernoc enters into an agreement to be acquired by the enel group for over $300m
* Intel extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of Mobileye
* Radius Gold acquires an option on high grade gold - silver project in Chihuahua, Mexico