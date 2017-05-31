May 31 Teekay Tankers Ltd

* Teekay Tankers announces merger agreement with Tanker Investments Ltd.

* Merger with Tanker Investments expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share

* Merger reduces financial leverage and increases total pro forma liquidity by about $117 million

* Teekay Tankers will assume approximately $350 million of TIL'S long-term debt