Feb 23 Teekay Tankers Ltd

* Teekay Tankers Ltd. reports fourth quarter and annual 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.04

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Teekay Tankers Ltd - Qtrly total revenues $117.7 million versus $169 million

* Teekay Tankers Ltd - "expect 2017 will be a challenging year overall for tanker market"

* Teekay Tankers Ltd - Total 2017 tanker fleet growth is forecast to be approximately 4.5 percent, which is slightly lower than 2016

* Teekay Tankers Ltd - "Anticipates that 2017 will present some headwinds to crude tanker rates"