June 27 Tegel Group Holdings Ltd:

* FY ‍net profit after tax of NZ$34.2 million, NZ$22.9 million higher than prior year​

* Board of directors declared a final dividend of 4.10 cents per share bringing total dividend of 7.55 cents per share for FY2017

* Record revenue of NZ$614.0 million for FY, 5.4% ahead of FY2016

* Expects to deliver an increase in underlying EBITDA on FY2017​

* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: