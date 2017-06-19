June 19 Tegna Inc
* Tegna Inc - Deal for approximately $250 million
* Tegna announces definitive agreement to sell CareerBuilder
to Apollo Global Management affiliated-funds and Ontario
Teachers'
* Tegna Inc - As part of agreement, Tegna will remain an
ongoing partner in CareerBuilder
* Tegna Inc - Will remain an ongoing partner in
CareerBuilder, reducing its current 53% controlling interest to
12.5%
* Tegna Inc - Tegna will reduce its current 53% controlling
interest in CareerBuilder to 12.5% on fully-diluted basis once
proposed transaction is complete
* Tegna Inc - CareerBuilder will be reflected as an equity
investment within Tegna's financial statements
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: