Feb 27 Tegna Inc

* Tegna Inc. reports record 2016 fourth quarter and full year results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.74 from continuing operations

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.61 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly operating revenue $ 887.4 million versus $805.3 million

* Q4 revenue view $887.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tegna Inc - expect media segment revenue in Q1 of 2017 to be flat to slightly above Q1 of 2016

* Tegna - announced intention to spin-off cars.com, which is anticipated to occur in first half of 2017, and commenced strategic review of Careerbuilder