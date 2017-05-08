BRIEF-ONEOK to expand Mid-Continent NGL gathering system, Sterling III Pipeline
* ONEOK Inc - ONEOK expects to invest approximately $130 million for these projects, which are expected to be complete by end of 2018
May 8 Tejon Ranch Co
* Tejon ranch co. Reports first quarter 2017 results of operations
* Q1 loss per share $0.09
* Tejon ranch - revenues and other income for q1 of 2017 were $6.2 million, a decrease of $8.4 million, or 57%, compared to $14.6 million for same period in 2016
* Tejon ranch co - "will continue to aggressively pursue development, leasing, and investment within tejon ranch commerce center and in its joint ventures"
* Tejon ranch co - farm revenues may be adversely impacted in 2017, compared with 2016
* Tejon ranch co - believe variability of our operating results will continue through remainder of 2017 due to seasonal nature of our farming activities. Mineral resource revenue from excess water sales is expected to be negatively impacted in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
