AIRSHOW-China's CALC joins line-up for Boeing 737 MAX 10 -sources
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
Feb 17 Tekmodo Industries Inc:
* TEKMODO INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND SHARE CONSOLIDATION
* TEKMODO INDUSTRIES INC- INTENDS TO RAISE A MINIMUM OF C$2 MILLION AND UP TO A MAXIMUM OF C$3 MILLION IN A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT
* TEKMODO INDUSTRIES INC SAYS COMPANY WILL ISSUE A MINIMUM OF 10 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF C$0.20 PER UNIT AND A MAXIMUM OF 15 MILLION UNITS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.
* Three sailors medically evacuated, including ship's commander
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion, in an embrace of brick-and-mortar stores that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.