BRIEF-Amaya says all director nominees, each of whom is independent, were elected or re-elected to Board Of Directors
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
May 22 TELE COLUMBUS AG:
* MANAGEMENT CONFIRMS ITS FY 2017 GUIDANCE
* Q1 REVENUES OF EUR 121.0 MILLION (UP 4.3% YEAR ON YEAR
* Q1 NORMALISED EBITDA OF EUR 61.1 MILLION (UP 8.2% YEAR ON YEAR) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Amaya shareholders approve resolutions at shareholder meeting
* Adobe Systems Inc- announced it has acquired all Skybox Technology from Mettle
* Mediagrif announces agreement to acquire Orckestra, a leading provider of digital unified commerce solutions