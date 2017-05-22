May 22 TELE COLUMBUS AG:

* MANAGEMENT CONFIRMS ITS FY 2017 GUIDANCE

* Q1 REVENUES OF EUR 121.0 MILLION (UP 4.3% YEAR ON YEAR

* Q1 NORMALISED EBITDA OF EUR 61.1 MILLION (UP 8.2% YEAR ON YEAR)