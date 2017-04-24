April 24 Tele2 Ab:
* Q1 net sales amounted to SEK 7,875 (6,446) million and
EBITDA amounted to SEK 1,723 (1,226) million
* Reuters poll: tele2 q1 EBITDA was seen at SEK 1,434
million, sales at 7,682 million
* Says 2017 financial guidance is unchanged
* Says much of the growth initiatives and infrastructure
investments for 2017 lie ahead of us, and revenues and costs
will be negatively affected by the new roaming regulation in the
second half of the year. Says our 2017 full year guidance
reflects these factors
* Says increase of Q1 EBITDA compared to last year is mainly
related to the inclusion of TDC in Sweden as well as higher
profitability levels in the Netherlands and Kazakhstan
* Says in Sweden, mobile end-user service revenue increased
by 5 percent like-for-like driven by continued data growth,
migration of customers to higher ASPU bundles, and a
strengthening of our position in the enterprise segment
* Says in the Netherlands we did experience lower customer
intake as competitive pressure increased and new regulatory
demands came in to play.
