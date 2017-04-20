April 20 Telecom Egypt Co

* Signs MOU with Orange Egypt for national roaming agreement

* MOU falls under framework of mobile license Telecom Egypt signed with Egyptian National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority in August 2016

* MOU with Orange Egypt to provide 2G, 3G and 4G mobile services through national roaming over Orange’S existing network

* Also concluded MOU with Orange Egypt for Telecom Egypt's infrastructure transmission services for EGP 2.5 billion for 5 years, starting from 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: