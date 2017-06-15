BRIEF-Shunsin Technology Holdings says 2016 dividend record date is July 15
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders with record date on July 15
June 15 Telecom Egypt Co
* Signs two commercial agreements with Etisalat Masr (Egypt)
* Signs two agreements for national roaming and international voice services with Etisalat Masr to provide company’s mobile business with 2G, 3G and 4G mobile services
* Signs agreement to also provide international voice services through International gates of company
* Both agreements extend for five years, and follow recent MOU between company and Etisalat relating to these services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Subsidiary, Myriad International Holdings, is exploring possibility of an international USD bond offering by meeting potential investors on roadshow
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 25