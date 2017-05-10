May 10 Italy's Telecom Italia says:
* denies press reports regarding Vivendi's commitments to
the European Commission's Directorate General for Competition
* matter has not been the subject of any analysis by
management or corporate bodies
* On Wednesday Italian financial daily Il Sole 24 Ore
reported that among concessions offered by Vivendi to the EU
Commission - set to rule over the French media group's sway at
the Italian phone group - was for Telecom Italia to sell its
stake in broadcasting services group Persidera
