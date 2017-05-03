May 3 Telecom Italia says:

* Q1 group EBITDA up 16.2 percent to 1.99 billion euros

* Q1 revenues up 8.5 percent to 4.82 billion euros versus 4.73 billion euros analyst consensus provided by company

* Q1 domestic EBITDA 1.62 billion euros

* adjusted net debt at 25.24 billion euros at end-March versus 25.31 billion euros analyst consensus provided by company

* sees domestic revenues returning to growth in Q2 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)