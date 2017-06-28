June 28 Telecom Italia CEO Flavio Cattaneo told
a parliamentary hearing:
* phone company was asked to sell Sparkle, a unit whose
submarine network transmits information between countries in
Europe, the Mediterranean and the Americas, to be allowed to buy
51 percent of broadband firm Metroweb
* "You have one company with revenues of 100 million euros
(Metroweb) and another with 1.3 billion euros (Sparkle) ... it
was clear I could not agree."
* Telecom Italia last year lost the battle for Metroweb to a
rival bid from Italian utility Enel as the two compete
to roll out a high-speed broadband network around Italy.
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Milan newsroom)