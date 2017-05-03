BRIEF-Connected IO requests trading halt
Requests a trading halt immediately pending release of an announcement regarding status of Mission and Cables Project
May 3 Telecom Italia Chief Executive Flavio Cattaneo tells analysts in a post-results call:
* group will need to invest 600-650 million euro in spectrum license renewal
* does not expect any particular changes in Italian mobile market in next 6-9 months before Iliad's arrival
* without shops, it's impossible to increase number of customers or have significant number of mobile clients in Italy
network spin-off is not an option on the table
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
Seeks trading halt pending announcement in connection with a potential acquisition