UK's Prince Philip has left hospital in London, Buckingham Palace says
LONDON, June 22 Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, was discharged from hospital on Thursday after treatment for an infection.
June 13 Telecom Plus Plc:
* FY pretax profit from continuing operations rose 16.5 percent to 40.9 million stg
* FY revenue fell 0.6 percent to 740.3 million stg
* Final dividend 25 pence per share
* Total dividend 48 pence per share
* FY service numbers up by 4.9 pct to 2.3 million
* Now decided to reduce maximum size of share buyback tender offer to 25 mln stg
* Says number of new members is running slightly ahead of levels co saw during corresponding period last year
* Says also seeing encouraging numbers of new partners joining business
* Says expect to increase our dividend to 50 pence per share for current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
WASHINGTON, June 22 Alphabet Inc's Google will press U.S. lawmakers on Thursday to update laws on how governments access customer data stored on servers located in other countries, hoping to address a mounting concern for both law enforcement officials and Silicon Valley.
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce