UPDATE 2-Western Digital seeks court injunction to block sale of Toshiba chip unit
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July
April 20 Telecom Plus Plc:
* Customer and service numbers for full year show further modest growth
* Total dividend of 48p (2016: 46p) per share for year (+4.3 pct)
* Launch of new home insurance service
* Sees FY adjusted pre-tax profits from continuing operations around 53 mln stg (2016: 48.8 mln stg excluding OPUS) in line with previous guidance.
* Cash flow remains strong, in line with management expectations.
* Home insurance is expected to have a negligible impact on our profitability for current financial year
* Anticipate number of services we supply will increase by between 5 pct and 10 pct over coming year.
* Benefit from faster organic growth will, if current trends continue, be reflected in our reported results for following financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Seeks injunction in California court, expects ruling by mid-July
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
* Says it signs a business alliance agreement with the United States-based COLERIDGE APPS LLC on June 15