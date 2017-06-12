PARIS, June 12 Altice/Netflix
:
* Altice and Netflix sign global partnership deal in France,
Portugal, Israel and Dominican Republic
* Agreement with Netflix follows Altice's significant
investment in content and sport through Altice studio's original
creations, acquisitions of series and movies rights, and local
and global distribution partnerships
* Launch of the Netflix service on Altice's platforms will
bring critically-acclaimed original Netflix series, movies,
documentaries, stand-up comedies and a wide range of kids'
programming to Altice's customers across the globe, says Altice
* France will be the first Altice territory to launch
Netflix. Exclusive promotional SFR family offers with Netflix
will be available on June 13th. The rollout will advance to
other countries through 2017
* Altice has started IPO process for U.S. arm