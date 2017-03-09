CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-COAI releases May subscriber data
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
March 9 SFR:
* SFR says will appeal against earlier decision by french competition authority to fine SFR
* French competition authority said earlier that it had decided to fine SFR and Altice 40 million euros Further company coverage:
* Vodafone India unit adds 1.1 million subscribers in May - Industry body
* Reliance Jio total subscriber figures 112.2 million as of May - Industry body
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner