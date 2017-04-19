BRIEF-Lincoln Mining completes major debt settlement agreement
* Lincoln Mining Corp - completed a debt settlement agreement with respect to outstanding debt totaling $4 million
April 19 Teledyne Technologies Inc:
* Teledyne Technologies Inc - Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, unit entered into a note purchase and guaranty agreement - SEC filing
* Teledyne Technologies - purchase agreement providing for a private placement of EUR250 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes
* Teledyne Technologies Inc - interest rates for notes were determined as of March 29, 2017
* Teledyne Technologies Inc - notes were issued on April 18, 2017
* Teledyne Technologies - Teledyne,Teledyne Netherlands intend to use proceeds of private placement to, among other things, repay indebtedness Source text: (bit.ly/2pfNEZD) Further company coverage:
* Lincoln Mining Corp - completed a debt settlement agreement with respect to outstanding debt totaling $4 million
* Freddie Mac - expects to issue approximately $229 million in k certificates which are expected to settle on or about june 26, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Thursday it was aware of recent media reports concerning a potential refinancing transaction and that it would not comment on speculation and rumors.