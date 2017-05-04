May 4 Teleflex Inc:

* Teleflex reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.80 from continuing operations

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.87 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $487.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $472.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $5.59 to $5.66 from continuing operations

* Teleflex - reaffirms 2017 guidance range for gaap revenue growth of 10.0 pct to 11.5 pct and constant currency revenue growth of 12.5 pct to 14.0 pct

* Teleflex - raises 2017 guidance for adjusted diluted eps from a range of $8.00 to $8.15 to a range of $8.05 to $8.23

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.10, revenue view $2.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: