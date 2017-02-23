BRIEF-Pendrell Corp says unit and Western Digital Corp signed agreements
* Memory Technologies, LLC, a unit of co, and Western Digital Corporation have entered into a settlement and patent license agreement
Feb 23 Teleflex Inc
* Teleflex incorporated announces Benson Smith to retire as chief executive officer at end of 2017; Liam Kelly to succeed Smith as chief executive officer
* Teleflex Inc - Smith will continue to serve as Teleflex's chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mattel Inc - On June 15, co entered into amendment to seventh amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces pricing of additional shares of common stock